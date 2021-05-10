Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on The CW television network, Dynasty stars Elizabeth Gillies, Daniella Alonso, Elaine Hendrix, Rafael de la Fuente, Sam Underwood, Michael Michele, Robert Christopher Riley, Sam Adegoke, Maddison Brown, and Adam Huber, with Alan Dale, and Grant Show. A reboot of the 1981 drama series, this show centers on the wealthy Carrington family and their energy empire which they must defend against the Colbys and other adversaries, as well as from each other. In season four, bonds will be forged and broken and friendships will be tested when they head down a darker path than expected. The road ahead is filled with betrayal, extravagance, and deception for our favorite billionaire family. There’s always someone lurking around the corner ready to destroy a Dynasty.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of Dynasty averages a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 240,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings. Compared to season three, that’s down by 50% in the demo and down by 33% in viewership. Find out how Dynasty stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Dynasty has been renewed for a fifth season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if The CW cancel Dynasty this time around. The network renewed Dynasty for a fifth season ahead of its season four debut. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Dynasty cancellation or renewal news.



