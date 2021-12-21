Dynasty: Season Six? Has the CW Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Has the Dynasty TV show been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Dynasty, season six.



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on The CW television network, Dynasty stars Elizabeth Gillies, Daniella Alonso, Elaine Hendrix, Rafael de la Fuente, Sam Underwood, Michael Michele, Robert Christopher Riley, Sam Adegoke, Maddison Brown, Adam Huber, Eliza Bennett, and Grant Show. A reboot of the 1981 drama series, this show centers on the wealthy Carrington family and their energy empire which they must defend against the Colbys and other adversaries, as well as from each other. Season five is all about legacy and what it means to leave something worthwhile behind. There’s no shortage of caviar and champagne, hair-pulling and pageantry, and a few new faces with old secrets ready to solidify their own dynasty.



Season Five Ratings

The fifth season of Dynasty averages a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 345,000 viewers. Compared to season four, that’s up by 30% in the demo and up by 42% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Dynasty stacks up against other CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of December 22, 2021, Dynasty has not been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season. Season five resumes on March 11, 2022. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Dynasty for season six? The traditional ratings have been low for years but this network is less dependent on regular advertising than the others. Five seasons is a respectable run but I suspect that Dynasty will go one more year, at least. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Dynasty cancellation or renewal news.



