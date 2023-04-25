Perry Mason: Season Three; HBO EP Talks HBO Series Possible Future, Would Matthew Rhys Stay?

Perry Mason just wrapped its second season, and according to one of the HBO show’s executive producers, the cast and crew would like to get a third season renewal.

Starring Matthew Rhys, Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk, Shea Whigham, Eric Lange, Justin Kirk, Diarra Kilpatrick, Katherine Waterston, Hope Davis, Fabrizio Guido, Peter Mendoza, Mark O’Brien, Paul Raci, Jen Tullock, Jon Chaffin, Onahoua Rodriguez, Jee Young Han, Sean Astin, Tommy Dewey, and Wallace Langham, the legal drama series is a reimaging of the popular series that follows criminal defense attorney Perry Mason (Rhys).

Executive producer Susan Downey spoke about the possibility of a third season of Perry Mason in an interview with Deadline:

“Wouldn’t that be nice? Look, we’re focused on landing the plane here with Season 2. At the same time, I think that Matthew and all the other people populating it in front of the screen, all our people behind the scenes, have built this incredible world that I know we could continue to tell really interesting stories about. We would be lying if we didn’t say we’ve certainly been talking to Michael a ton about a third season, but our fate rests in the hands of others.”

Beyond that, the series could see the exit of its star. Rhys appears to have a year-to-year contract (the show was conceived as a one-season limited series). The actor said the following about possibly exiting the HBO series after three seasons, per Bustle:

“There’s a cliche part of me that thinks to round out and do three would be the way to bow out. If we got that nod, and the writers knew what they wanted to do in the third season, how would they do that? It’s the same deal as we have with the first season and now in that, you have to ask the question, ‘Do you go out on a high, or do you face the danger of puttering out on the third?’ They could even bring a new cast in if they wanted to advance it 10 years or whatever. One of the hardest things in this business is reinventing the wheel or trying to make an original move that no one’s done before. That’s a great idea, and in the reimagining, you leave yourself open to broad strokes should you wish.”

Rhys also thinks that killing off his character would be an interesting idea. Forbes reports:

What do you think? Do you want to see more of Perry Mason on HBO? Would you watch a third season? Would you continue to watch without Rhys’ involvement?