Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition: Reality Series Gets Premiere Date on Bravo

Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition is coming soon. Bravo has announced a premiere date for the event series where four real housewives will swap places with four real wives to see what life is like in their shoes.

Bravo shared the following about the series:

“Four-Episode Event Series Follows “Real Housewives” Angie Katsanevas, Emily Simpson, Melissa Gorga and Dr. Wendy Osefo as They Take on This Transformative Experience

Four “Real Housewives” cast members slip out of their stilettos and find out what it’s like to step into another real wives’ shoes when Bravo’s “Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition” debuts Tuesday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT .

. “The Real Housewives” featured are Angie Katsanevas (Salt Lake City), Emily Simpson (Orange County), Melissa Gorga (New Jersey) and Dr. Wendy Osefo (Potomac). Episodes will be available to stream next day on Peacock.

Based on the hit global format, each standalone episode follows a different Real Housewife and real wife as they navigate swapping their everyday comforts and luxuries to fully immerse themselves in a vastly different familial experience. Through unexpected conflicts, eye-opening moments and emotional breakthroughs, the journey challenges everything they thought they knew about themselves and the world around them. Through this process, the Real Housewives will question if they can appreciate the lives they left behind and conversely, the real wives will question whether the aspirational lives showcased on reality TV are truly as glamorous as they appear.

COMING UP THIS SEASON

“OVERDRESSED AND UNDERPREPARED” (Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT)

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s” Angie Katsanevas, who loves brand names, beauty and micromanaging her family, swaps lives with off-the-grid homesteader and former Mormon Lindsay Flake, whose family lives without electricity, running water and rules. Will Angie survive without her beloved materialistic items? Can Lindsay teach the Katsanevas to value nature over luxury?

“ALL IS FERRET IN LOVE AND WAR” (Oct. 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT)

“The Real Housewives of Potomac’s” Dr. Wendy Osefo, who runs her busy Maryland household prioritizing strict rules, a tight schedule and education at the forefront, swaps lives with free-spirited Floridian Alethea Shapiro, who prioritizes fun, independence, absolutely no rules and … ferrets. Will Dr. Wendy be able to find the balance between structure and fun? Can Alethea bring a little more spontaneity to the Osefo family?

“TOO COOL FOR GABAGOOL” (Oct. 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT)

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s” Melissa Gorga, a family matriarch who prides herself on her Sunday sauce, strong family values and organization, swaps lives with disorganized vegan and Double Dutch enthusiast Michelle Clark. Will Michelle take a page from Melissa’s perfectionist lifestyle? Can Melissa successfully implement her traditional values and structure into this family?

“DADDY DUTIES VS. DADDY DONT’S” (Nov. 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT)

“The Real Housewives of Orange County’s” Emily Simpson swaps her modern marriage with do-it-all dad Shane for an old-school marriage with hands-off dad Erik Svensson. When Caley Svensson experiences a laid-back new life in the OC, she tries to crack the tough shell of Emily’s daughter, Annabelle, and helps the family implement more family time. Emily attempts to implement teamwork and structure where she comes to realize how good she has it at home.

“Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition” is produced by Truly Original (a Banijay Americas company) with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Jamie Jakimo, Lorraine Lawson, Jennifer Lane and Rebecca Hertz serving as executive producers. Brian Appel and Chris Wereski are co-executive producers. “Wife Swap” is a Banijay Entertainment format.”