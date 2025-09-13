The Hunting Wives: Season Two Renewal Set as Series Becomes Netflix Original

The Hunting Wives is returning for more. Netflix has renewed the series for a second season. Starz initially ordered the series, but it moved to Netflix and aired there in July.

The cast was hopeful for a second season, but it was unknown if the series would be renewed earlier this month. The series needed to become a Netflix original, and that has now happened.

Dermot Mulroney, Evan Jonigkeit, Malin Akerman, Brittany Snow, Chrissy Metz, Jaime Ray Newman, Katie Lowes, and George Ferrier star in the series, which follows a woman after she moves from New England to Texas.

Netflix said the following about season two:

Today, Netflix announced the Season 2 renewal of the hit series The Hunting Wives from Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts Entertainment. Season 2 will release exclusively as a Netflix-branded series in nearly all countries where Netflix is available, with the original cast set to reprise their roles in Season 2. Created by Rebecca Cutter, based on the bestselling novel by May Cobb, The Hunting Wives S1 released exclusively on Netflix in the US on July 21 and spent five weeks in the global English Top 10 TV list, amassing over 20M views during that window, despite only being available in the US. Christine Ball, EVP & Publisher, Berkley said “Originally published in 2021, May Cobb’s ‘The Hunting Wives’ surged back into the spotlight following its Netflix premiere.” In just one week, they have gone back to press twice on the trade paperback and saw a +5,000% increase across all formats in the same one-week period year over year. The Hunting Wives Season 2 will be a continuation of the storyline and characters based on an original script. At the start of Season 2, Sophie and Margo are on the outs. But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together. As they play their dangerous games the question arises. Are they the hunters or the hunted?

Creator Rebecca Cutter said the following about the renewal, according to Tudum, “I’m so excited to write these amazing characters again. And I can’t wait to take the audience on another sexy, twisted, batshit crazy ride through Maple Brook.”

The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this series? Are you glad it has been renewed for a second season?