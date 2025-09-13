Menu

Is It Cake?: Netflix Competition Returns with Halloween Episodes

by Regina Avalos,

Is It Cake? TV Show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

Credit: Courtesy of Netflix/© 2025 Netflix, Inc.

Is It Cake? is getting spooky. The competition series is returning with a Halloween special of four episodes next month. Mikey Day will host the episodes.

Netflix shared the following about the special:

Is It Cake? returns for a special Halloween season with Mikey Day and nine of the best hyper-realistic cake artists around! These talented new bakers try to trick celebrity judges with their spooktacular realistic cakes as they compete in a do-or-die competition to take home their share of the prize pot and the title of Is It Cake? Halloween champion! With tricks and treats at every turn, these frighteningly realistic cakes will leave you asking the ultimate question… Is It Cake?”

The series returns on October 8th. Check out a preview for the special below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix series? Will you watch the Halloween special next month?


