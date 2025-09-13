Bishop: Prime Video Orders Crime Thriller Series Starring Joel Kinnaman

Bishop is headed to Prime Video. The streaming service has ordered the new crime thriller starring Joel Kinnaman.

Deadline revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“In Bishop, homicide detective Bishop Graves (Kinnaman) – brilliant, battle-scarred – will put all of his skills to the test in the hunt for an elusive killer targeting San Francisco’s moneyed class. As this increasingly audacious killer develops a devoted following among the city’s powerless, Bishop becomes convinced these murders connect back to SF’s most powerful man, his own father, Lincoln Graves.”

The premiere date and additional details for the Prime Video series will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new Prime Video series?