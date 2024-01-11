County Rescue: Great American Family Orders First Original Series

Great American Family is ready to launch its first original series. The network has announced that the five-episode first season of County Rescue will arrive on the network next month.

Starring Julia Reilly, Stacey Patino, Percy Bell, Tim Perez-Ross, Riley Hough, Keller Fornes, Angel Luis, Kristin Wollett, and Brett Varvel, the series follows a group of EMTs in training.

Great American Family revealed the following about the upcoming series:

“Great American Family announces the network’s first-ever original series, “County Rescue,” an action-adventure medical drama (five episodes), starring Julia Reilly (“Stranger Things”), Stacey Patino (“Keeping Up With the Joneses”), Percy Bell (Devotion), Tim Perez-Ross (“The Vampire Diaries”), Riley Hough (The Resident), Keller Fornes (“The Secrets She Keeps”), Angel Luis (“Law & Order”), Kristin Wollett (Random Tropical Paradise), and Brett Varvel (American Underdog) premieres on Great American Pure Flix, Fridays, beginning February 16 and on Great American Family, Saturdays, beginning February 17 (8 p.m. ET).In “County Rescue,” Dani (Reilly) and the other EMTs in training are courageous, everyday heroes. But with only one opening for three trainees, Dani’s faith in herself is tested each and every call. Dani believes her calling is to save lives. Now, she has to prove it.”

Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media, said the following about the network’s plans for 2024, per TV Insider:

“We are continuing to build on the phenomenal growth of our media brand and are excited to now fully capitalize on the synergies now available with Sony and Great American Pure Flix. Our portfolio of content is a trusted source of family friendly and faith-based entertainment, and our 2023 results greatly exceeded our expectations. We are looking forward to having a positive impact on viewers and the entertainment business by creating quality content that can be enjoyed by the entire family.”

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new series on Great American Family?