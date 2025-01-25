Menu

When Hope Calls: Season Two Premiere Date; When Calls the Heart Spin-Off Returning to GAF

by Regina Avalos,

When Hope Calls TV show on Great American Family: (canceled or renewed?)

When Hope Calls has its return date set, initially set to return for its eight-episode second season in January, the series will now return in April. The news comes from posts on social media from cast members of the series. Season one aired on Hallmark in 2019, and two specials aired on Great American Family.

Morgan Kohan, Jocelyn Hudon, Ryan-James Hatanaka, Greg Hovanessian, Wendy Crewson, Hanneke Talbot, Jefferson Brown, Jon McLaren, and Trevor Donovan star in the Great American Family series, which is a spin-off of the Hallmark Channel series When Calls the Heart.

Great American Family teased the following about the series:

When Hope Calls is a family drama centered on the town’s orphanage and its residents who meet tremendous challenges while creating a hopeful, faith-filled community on the cusp of change in the frontier town while nurturing the children in their care.”

The series will premiere on April 6th. Check out the posts from the cast below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this family drama? Do you plan to watch season two?


