Grey’s Anatomy: Season 22: Caterina Scorsone Departs Series; When Will She Return?

Grey’s Anatomy is saying goodbye to a member of its regular cast – at least temporarily. The departure of Amelia Shepherd was announced at the end of Thursday night’s episode.

Caterina Scorsone joined the ABC medical drama during its seventh season as Derek’s sister. She also appeared in the spin-off series Private Practice during its entire run.

Amelia will be taking a sabbatical, and it was hinted that she will be spending that time with “her people.” Kelly McCreary returned for the episode, and she told Meredith and Amelia that she is pregnant. Is it possible Amelia could spend some time with Maggie in Chicago during her time away from Seattle?

According to TV Line, viewers will see Amelia back at Grey-Sloan in 2026, likely when the series returns at midseason.

Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, Camilla Luddington, Chris Carmack, Jake Borelli, Richard Flood, Anthony Hill, Jason George, Alexis Floyd, Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Niko Terho, and Trevor Jackson star in the series, which follows the staff of Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital.

What do you think? Are you surprised by Scorsone’s temporary exit from Grey’s Anatomy?