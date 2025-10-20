The Rainmaker: Season 2?; Creator and Cast Talk about Potential for More

The Rainmaker has ended its first season, and now some are wondering if a second season of the legal drama is in the cards for USA Network. The creator spoke about that possibility recently, and while the series has not been renewed yet, he does have ideas for a second season.

Milo Callaghan, John Slattery, Lana Parrilla, Madison Iseman, P.J. Byrne, Dan Fogler, Wade Briggs, and Robyn Cara starred in the first season of the series, which followed a new lawyer taking on a courtroom heavyweight for his first big case out of law school.

Michael Seitzman said the following about the possibility of a second season of The Rainmaker to TV Insider:

“I don’t know. I have a lot of ideas for Season 2, but none of them have really calcified yet in my mind, and some of them include those characters, and some of them don’t. There’s a part of me that wonders if we just completely wipe the slate clean in Season 2, and the characters who are not in trouble come back, and the other characters who were in trouble, we treat that as backstory. There’s another part of me that wonders how I could bring them back, but it’s a tricky thing. I have to think about it some more. But I really love these characters, so, it’s very hard to say goodbye to them. I also really love the actors who played the characters. It was a very special experience for all of us. We all went to Dublin together. Everybody got very close. We worked really closely together, and we felt very proud of what we created together by the end. So, saying goodbye to the actors is as hard as, I think, the characters.”

As for the cast, Callaghan is ready to return if he is called. He said, “I’m here for seven seasons, so let’s go. We’re always having conversations… I hope so. I hope we get the gang back together, and I hope we meet another adversary on the road, and I’m excited.”

What do you think? Did you watch this USA Network series? Do you want to see it renewed for a second season?