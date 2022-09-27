Grendel: Netflix Comic Adaptation Series Cancelled Before Filming Completed

Grendel is not coming to Netflix after all. The streaming service has cancelled the live-action series before filming on the first season could be completed. The series is based on a Dark Horse comic series by Matt Wagner. The show revolves around a talented writer and assassin who goes to war against New York’s underworld and then, joins it.

Abubakr Ali, Jaime Ray Newman, Julian Black Antelope, Madeline Zima, Kevin Corrigan, Emma Ho, Erik Palladino, Brittany Allen, and Andy Mientus were cast in the series which was written by Andrew Dabb (Supernatural).

Per Deadline, those behind the series now have the option to shop the series elsewhere. Most of the eight-episode season was filmed before Netflix pulled the plug.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Grendel? Do you hope that another outlet will pick up the series?