The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball: Seasons Two & Three Set for Hulu Animated Series

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball has been renewed for two more seasons. Hulu announced seasons three and four of the animated series when announcing the premiere date for season two.

Hulu said the following about the series’ renewal:

“As a holiday gift to fans, Hulu has announced that “The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball” will return for two more seasons. Details about seasons three and four, including launch timing, will be shared at a later date. In the meantime, fans can test their fandom knowledge with this custom holiday art full of hidden references to the beloved series! Season two of the hit kids and family series, produced by Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, premieres Monday, December 22, only on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers. The Watterson family is back to prove that reality is just a suggestion in their wonderfully weird world. Gumball, Darwin, and the town of Elmore are more chaotic, hilarious, and bizarre than ever before, navigating a fresh wave of absurdity. This season tackles a promposal involving Penny faking her own death, outright pandemonium with wild animals invading the suburbs, and a witchy student cult attempting a yearbook séance. “The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball” is pure satire and hijinks, offering plenty of laughs for kids and adults alike, culminating in the long-awaited return of the franchise’s biggest foe: Rob and The Void. The stellar voice cast includes Alkaio Thiele as Gumball, Hero Hunter as Gumball’s younger brother Darwin, Kinza Syed Khan as younger sister Anais, Teresa Gallagher as Gumball’s mother Nicole, and Dan Russell as his father Richard, and many more.”

The premiere dates for seasons three and four will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch the future seasons of The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball?