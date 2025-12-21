The Ms. Pat Show: Season Five Premiere Date Set for BET+ Comedy Series

The Ms. Pat Show has its return date set. BET+ will return for its fifth season next month.

Bernard Calloway, Tami Roman, Vince Swann, Briyana Guadalupe, and Theodore John Barnes star in the series, which follows Ms. Pat and her family.

BET+ shared the following about the series’ return:

“Today, BET+ announced the return of the multi-Emmy(R)-nominated comedy The Ms. Pat Show for its fifth season, which will premiere on Wednesday, January 7, 2026. The first four seasons of the groundbreaking R-rated sitcom unpacked everything from drug addiction and abortion to sexual abuse and dysfunctional family cycles. Season 5 continues that trend as the multi-dimensional Carson family tackles topics including scars left by absent parents, scars created by present parents, and following your dreams through all of it. In their wildest, most uproarious season yet, the Carsons discover that the only constant is change. Returning series regulars include Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams-Lee, J. Bernard Calloway, Tami Roman, Vince Swann, Briyana Guadalupe, and Theodore John Barnes, with Brittany Inge recurring this season. Notable guest stars include Raven-Symoné, Tisha Campbell, Tristan “Mack” Wilds, Omeretta, Sandra Caldwell, Emmy award-winning actress Loretta Devine, and the multi-platinum, Grammy(R)-nominated vocal trio SWV. The series is created by Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams-Lee and Jordan E. Cooper, who also serve as executive producers alongside Rose-Catherine Pinkney, Lee Daniels, Brian Grazer, Deb Evans, Patrick Walsh, Jon Radler, Natalie Berkus, and Mary Lou Belli, with Walsh also acting as creative producer. Allison Bosma and Jon DeWalt serve as co-executive producers. The writing team includes Walsh, Bosma, DeWalt, Desia Gore, Garrianna P. Lee, and Vincent B. Bryant Jr., with Mary Lou Belli and Jordan E. Cooper directing this season. The series is produced by Imagine Entertainment, Lee Daniels Entertainment, DAE Light Media, and Cookout Entertainment.”

The trailer for season five of The Ms. Pat Show is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this BET+ series? Do you plan to watch the new season next month?