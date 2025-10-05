Carl Weber’s The Family Business: Season Six Premiere Date for BET+ Drama Series

Carl Weber’s The Family Business is returning soon with its sixth season. BET+ is giving viewers a look at what is ahead in the drama with the release of a trailer.

Ernie Hudson, Valarie Pettiford, Darrin Henson, Javicia Leslie, Tami Roman, Sean Ringgold, Michael Jai White, Lisaraye McCoy, Arrington Foster, Brely Evans, Dylan Weber, Yadi Valerio, Bern Nadette Stanis, Ben Stephens, and Deyshaun Tucker star in the series, which follows the Duncan family, who have two very different sides to them.

BET+ shared the following about the upcoming season:

“BET+ announced the return of Carl Weber’s The Family Business, from Tri Destined Studios for Season 6. The 10-episode season will premiere on Thursday, October 23, with two episodes, followed by one episode weekly, with the finale on Thursday, December 18. In the midst of an action-packed civil war within their family, LC and Chippy Duncan are not only at odds with their son Junior and sister-in-law Donna, but they are also reeling from the discovery of a new son, Roman, who was abducted at birth. As they navigate this new family dynamic, the theft of 140 million dollars and the death of a friend they hold dear, things get even worse when the dreaded text goes out, “Duncan Down!””

The trailer for the series is below.

