Gold Rush: Discovery Channel Previews Return of Treasure Hunting Docuseries

Gold Rush is returning to the Discovery Channel next month, and the cable network has released a trailer for the series’ return.

The series follows Parker Schnabel, Rick Ness, and Tony Beets as they continue their hunts for gold. Discovery Channel revealed the following about the upcoming season:

“With gold prices skyrocketing to an unprecedented $3,800 an ounce, the stakes are at an all-time high when Discovery’s hit series Gold Rush returns on Friday, November 7 at 8PM ET/PT. With only a few short months to mine, top bosses and rising underdogs collide in a race to claim new ground, move more dirt, and strike it rich. Channeling the spirit of America’s original gold rush, this season is a cutthroat scramble where loyalties are tested, tensions run high, and fortunes hang in the balance. By the end of the season, the combined total for all miners will reach nearly $100 million, marking the biggest pay day in Gold Rush history. After the most disappointing season of his career, mining mogul Parker Schnabel is determined to reclaim his throne. Scaling up to a massive operation with over 60 machines, four wash plants and a bold new team structure, Parker is burning through over $100,000 a day in operating costs. If his gamble pays off, he could see the most lucrative season of his 15-year career. Fresh off a record-breaking season, “King of the Klondike” Tony Beets is chasing an even bigger goal this year. An early-season strike delivers $500,000 in just one week but rising family turmoil and a record number of crew firings threaten to derail his empire. Meanwhile, eldest son and second year mine boss, Kevin Beets is determined to double last season’s gold total and prove he’s ready to lead his own operation. After hitting the jackpot last season, Rick Ness starts this year with no water license, no claim, and only half of his crew. A bold wager on a new piece of ground offers him a chance at redemption. But with mounting pressure, dwindling resources and a skeleton crew, Rick must turn things around or risk selling everything, leaving millions of dollars on the table.”

The trailer for the new season of Gold Rush is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Discovery Channel series?