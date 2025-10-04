The Great North: Cancelled; No Season Six for FOX Animated Series

Alaska’s Tobin family won’t be back for the new 2025-26 TV season. FOX has cancelled The Great North for a sixth season. The comedy’s fifth season of 22 episodes finished airing last month.

An animated family comedy series, The Great North TV show stars Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate, Will Forte, Paul Rust, Aparna Nancherla, Dulce Sloan, Megan Mullally, and Alanis Morissette. The TV show follows the adventures of the Tobin family in Alaska. Single dad Beef Tobin (Offerman) does his best to keep his weird bunch of kids close, especially his only daughter, Judy (Slate). Her artistic dreams lead her away from the family fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall. The family also includes oldest brother Wolf (Forte) and his bride, Honeybee (Sloan); middle brother Ham (Rust); and Moon (Nancherla), the 10-year-old-going-on-50 little brother. While their mother is not in the picture, Judy seeks guidance from her new boss, Alyson (Mullally), and her imaginary friend, singer Alanis Morissette (Morissette), who appears to her in the Northern Lights.

Airing on Sunday nights, the fifth season of The Great North averaged a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 520,000 viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season four, that’s down by 12% in the demo and down by 8% in viewership.

The series was one of FOX’s lowest-rated scripted series of the 2024-25 TV season. It was among the network’s animated shows — Bob’s Burgers, The Simpsons, and Family Guy — to receive multi-year renewals in the spring. FOX also has plenty of animated series to fill the schedule with American Dad! returning to the network and new episodes of Grimsburg and Krapopolis also on the way.

Great North director Aimee Steinberger broke the news via social media, and wrote, “Sadly we got the news today that The Great North is officially cancelled. I’m pretty sad about it. It’s one of a very small number of shows I’ve worked on that I genuinely loved and I really loved the whole talented crew I worked with. I feel lucky to have been there.” She continued, “n a world of of cynical and mean shows, The Great North was not that. The family loves and supports each other. I want to work on more shows like that. Either blood or found family.”

