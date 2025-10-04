Ballard: Season Two; Prime Video Renews Bosch Spin-off Series

Detective Ballard will continue solving cold cases. Prime Video has renewed Ballard for a second season, three months after the first 10-episode season was released on the streaming service. The series is a spin-off of Bosch.

Maggie Q, Courtney Taylor, John Carroll Lynch, Michael Mosley, Rebecca Field, Victoria Moroles, Amy Hill, Ricardo Chavira, Noah Bean, Alain Uy, and Hector Hugo star in the series, which follows Ballard as she leads the cold case division of the LAPD.

Deadline shared the following about the renewal:

“The well reviewed show (100% on Rotten Tomatoes) has been a strong performer, generating 2.5B minutes viewed in the U.S. from its July 9 binge release through the end of the month and charting on Nielsen’s weekly Top 10 for streaming originals over several weeks, including a #4 finish with 619M minutes viewed for the week of July 21. Ballard’s Season 2 renewal chances were further boosted when the Los Angeles-based series in August was awarded a $14.84M tax credit by the California Film Commission, making its pickup very likely.”

The premiere date for season two will be announced at a later date.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Prime Video series? Will you watch season two when it airs?