Grimsburg: Season Three; FOX Announces Early Renewal for Jon Hamm Comedy Series

Detective Flute is staying on the case. FOX has renewed the Grimsburg series for a third season. The second season resumes on Thursday, May 29th.

An animated comedy series, the Grimsburg TV show stars Jon Hamm, Erinn Hayes, Rachel Dratch, Alan Turdyk, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Greg Chun. The story revolves around brilliant, eccentric (and burned-out) Detective Marvin Flute (Hamm). He may be the greatest sleuth ever to catch a cannibal clown or correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire, but there’s one mystery he still can’t crack — himself. To do that, he must return to his hometown of Grimsburg after a nervous breakdown. It’s a community where everyone has a secret (or three). He must work to redeem himself in the eyes of his boss, Chief Patsy (McClendon-Covey), his ferocious ex-wife, news anchor Harmony Flute (Hayes), and his lovably unstable son, Stan (Dratch). There’s also Dr. Pentos (Tudyk), a Hannibal Lecter-like figure (complete with an orange jumpsuit).

Mainly airing on Sunday nights thus far, the second season of Grimsburg averages a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 547,000 viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 6% in the demo and down by 10% in viewership.

Today, FOX also renewed Krapopolis and Universal Basic Guys for additional seasons. American Dad! (returning to the network after multiple years at TBS), Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, and The Simpsons all received four-season renewals last month. The fate of The Great North has yet to be announced.

