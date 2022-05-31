So You Think You Can Dance: Season 17; Matthew Morrison Exits FOX Series After Four Episodes

So You Think You Can Dance has lost one of its judges. Matthew Morrison has exited the FOX series after four episodes. Per Deadline, he was removed from the show for “failing to follow production protocols.”

Morrison said the following about exiting the FOX series:

“Having the opportunity to be a judge on So You Think You Can Dance was an incredible honor for me. Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show. After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly. I cannot apologize enough to all involved and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet.”

So You Think You Can Dance premiered on FOX last week, and the series will continue on Wednesday nights. This marks a return for the series to the network after a two-year delay due to the pandemic.

