Universal Basic Guys: Season Three; FOX Renews Animated Comedy Series for 2026-27 Already

The Universal Basic Guys will be back for a third season. FOX has already renewed the show for another round. The show was renewed for a second season a year ago, months before the series premiere. The first season finished in December.

An animated comedy series, the Universal Basic Guys TV show stars series creators Adam Malamut and Craig Malamut with Talia Genevieve, Fred Armisen, and Ally Maki. The story revolves around brothers and Glantontown, New Jersey factory workers Mark (Adam Malamut) and Hank Hoagies (Craig Malamut). After they lose their jobs at the local hot dog factory to AI-powered robots, they are enrolled in a pilot basic income program and given $3,000 a month. Now, the brothers and the rest of their local buddies are like kids in the summertime once again, overflowing with the perilous combo of free time and stupid ideas. Other characters include Tammy (Genevieve), Mark’s wife and a nurse at a local hospital; neighbor David Jinglebells (Armisen), an aspiring writer; and Andrea (Maki), David’s shrill and high-powered wife.

Airing on Sunday night, the first season of Universal Basic Guys averaged a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.74 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It’s the network’s highest-rated scripted series of the season in the demo.

Today, FOX also renewed Grimsburg and Krapopolis for additional seasons. American Dad! (returning to the network after multiple years at TBS), Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, and The Simpsons all received four-season renewals last month. The fate of The Great North has yet to be announced.

What do you think? Have you watched the Universal Basic Guys TV series on FOX? Are you glad this animated series has been renewed for two more years?

