The Floor: Seasons Four and Five; Another Early Renewal for FOX Trivia Game Show Hosted by Rob Lowe

Two more groups of 100 people will have a chance to win a lot of cash. FOX has given The Floor series another early renewal, for the game’s fourth and fifth seasons. The show’s third season, which consists of 12 episodes, finished airing on April 23rd.

A trivia game show with a twist, The Floor TV series is hosted by Rob Lowe. As the season-long competition begins, 100 contestants face off in duels on a giant grid of 100 squares representing their field of trivia expertise. The first challenger, selected randomly, must choose one of his or her neighboring opponents to go head-to-head in an epic quiz duel in the opponent’s category. The winner takes over the loser’s square, gaining valuable ground as they expand their territory, while the loser exits the game. By the end of the season, only one player will walk away with the grand prize of $250,000 in cash.

Airing primarily on Wednesday nights, the third season of The Floor averaged a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.28 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s up by 71% in the demo and up by 48% in viewership. The ratings have been positive for the series overall, but the season averages are skewed upward by the season debut getting the post-Super Bowl timeslot.

There’s no word on when the new season will begin airing, but FOX will soon announce its Fall 2025 schedule.

