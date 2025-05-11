Extracted: Season Two; FOX Renews Amateur Survivalist Competition Series

A new group of amateur survivalists is headed to the Great Outdoors. FOX has renewed Extracted for a second season. The series’ first season finished airing on April 21st.

A survivalist competition series, the Extracted TV series features 12 untrained players attempting to survive extremely grueling conditions, perilous terrain, and the threat of fearsome predators in the unforgiving Canadian wilderness. Meanwhile, some miles away, their family members are locked down at a secluded headquarters and watching them navigate their dangerous surroundings alone via a 24/7 live feed. As tensions mount and strategic alliances are forged in HQ, the opposing families negotiate and compete to send essential lifelines and resources to their competitors in the wild to help them endure the harsh conditions. Each amateur survivalist’s family has the power to decide whether their loved one has what it takes to brave the elements and fight to be the last one standing or whether the family will push the ominous “Extract” button and remove their loved one and their whole family from the competition and the chance to win the $250,000 prize.

Airing on Monday nights, the first season of Extracted averaged a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.48 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

It’s one of FOX’s lowest-rated unscripted series of the season. However, it beats a lot of the network’s scripted shows in the ratings. It’s likely relatively inexpensive to produce and is co-produced by the in-house FOX Entertainment which is a plus.

There’s no word on when the new season will begin airing, but FOX will soon announce its Fall 2025 schedule.

What do you think? Did you watch the first season of the Extracted TV series? Are you glad this FOX show has been renewed for a second season?

