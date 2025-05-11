On Call: Prime Video Cancels Police Drama But Season Two Being Shopped Elsewhere

On Call will not be returning for a second season on Prime Video. According to Deadline, the streaming service has canceled that police drama after one season of eight episodes.

The series from Wolf Entertainment will be shopped to other outlets, though, so viewers could see it return to the small screen at some point. Peacock is one possible home for the series.

Eriq La Salle, Lori Loughlin, Rich Ting, Troian Bellisario, and Brandon Larracuente star in the series, which follows the police officers of the Long Beach Police Department. The series focuses on a veteran female training officer (Belisario) and her rookie male ride-along (Larracuente).

The following was said about the decision to cancel the series:

“Indeed, Amazon a few weeks ago approached the producers of the show about a two-season renewal, sources said. It was looking good until the offer was accompanied by a request to reduce the premium on the series, I hear. Under the widely used current cost-plus streaming compensation model, the license fee producers get from the platforms covers the cost of the series plus a premium on top, which goes to the project’s profit participants and studio in lieu of backend. According to sources, Amazon’s argument for the cut was that the company was losing money on the show, also something we hear often, especially on series that are not owned. For Wolf Entertainment and Universal TV, reducing a premium that was not big to begin with was not economically feasible, so the status of On Call at Amazon went from a pending two-season renewal to cancellation within the span of weeks.”

What do you think? Did you watch On Call on Prime Video? Were you hoping for a second season?