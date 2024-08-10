Classified: Prime Video Previews New Drama Starring Imani Pullum (The Orville)

Classified is coming soon to Prime Video and Amazon Freevee. Starring Imani Pullum (The Orville), the series follows a 15-year-old girl whose life is uprooted when she is forced to leave her home in the US to live with her father in South Africa.

Prime Video revealed more about the series in a press release.

Classified follows rebellious teenager Ella (Pullum) as she is uprooted from her home in Oakland, California and forced to move in with her estranged father in South Africa. Upon arrival, Ella’s world is turned upside down as she navigates a very different reality than what she has known – one full of mansions, elite private schools, and secrets around every corner. Starring Imani Pullum (The Orville), Christine Horne (The Fallout), Sule Rimi (Andor), and created by Kagiso Lediga, the series is from Skybound Galactic, a joint venture between Robert Kirkman’s Skybound Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, and Johannesburg-based producer Diprente. All eight episodes will be available on August 22, 2024, exclusively on Prime Video and Amazon Freevee in the U.S.. Lediga serves as creator, showrunner, lead director, and writer. Tebogo Malope and Karabo Lediga also serve as directors. Karabo Lediga, Camilo Saloojee, Meja Shoba, Christopher Steenkamp, and Nomawonga Khumalo round out the writing staff. The project is produced by Skybound Galactic and Diprente and executive produced by Kagiso Lediga, Diprente’s Tamsin Andersson (Queen Sono), Skybound’s Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead, Invincible), David Alpert (The Walking Dead, Invincible) and Rick Jacobs (Locke & Key, Wynonna Earp). Sean and Bryan Furst (Renfield) will also Executive Produce. Spycraft Entertainment, a global production company run by former senior intelligence officers, co-produces and consults on the series. Sony Pictures Television is handling international distribution outside of the U.S. and Africa.”

The trailer for the Prime Video series is below.

