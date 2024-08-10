The Rookie: Season Seven; Tru Valentino Not Returning to ABC Police Drama Series

The Rookie is losing one of its regular cast members. Per TV Line, Tru Valentino is not returning to the series for its seventh season. The actor was absent at the series’ San Diego Comic-Con International presentation last month, so his exit is not a complete surprise to viewers. He joined the series as Aaron Thorsen in season four and became a regular during season five.

Valentino took to Instagram to discuss his exit from the series, and fans could see him again on The Rookie, per Deadline. He said, “It was such an amazing opportunity, and I feel so lucky to have had the last three seasons.” The rest of his message is below.

This news also comes shortly after adding two new recurring cast members for the upcoming season. The following was revealed about the latest additions:

“Deric Augustine, whose TV credits include All American (as Clay), Godfather of Harlem and Shameless, will play Miles, a Texas transfer who despite having two years under his belt, will be a rookie at the LAPD. Patrick Keleher, of Funny or Die’s The Egos, meanwhile will play Seth, who may seem like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — and that, alas, is something that doesn’t come naturally to him.”

Nathan Fillion also recently revealed that fans could see characters from the canceled The Rookie: Feds on the ABC series.

What do you think? Are you surprised by this exit from The Rookie? Do you plan to watch season seven?