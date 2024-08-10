Son of a Critch: Season Four Renewal; Production Underway on New Episodes of CBC and CW Comedy Series

Mark and his family will be back. CBC in Canada and The CW have renewed the Son of a Critch TV series for a fourth season. Since production on the new episodes began last month, the cast has had several notable visitors drop by the set. The third season of 13 episodes finished airing in April in the United States.

A coming-of-age comedy series, the Son of a Critch TV show is based on Mark Critch’s memoir and stars Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Critch, Claire Rankin, Sophia Powers, Mark Rivera, Colton Gobbo, and Malcolm McDowell. The story begins as a young Mark (Ainsworth) enters St. Johns, a junior high school in 1980s Newfoundland. He uses comedy and self-deprecation to win friends and connect with the small collection of people in his limited world. Mike Critch (Critch) is his father and a reporter for a local radio station, VOCM. His gossipy mother is Mary (Rankin), and his long-haired older brother is Mike Jr. (Gobbo). Patrick “Pop” Critch (McDowell), the brood’s live-in grandfather, shares a bedroom with Mark. He smokes in bed, raids funeral parlors for sandwiches, and moons Mark every morning. As season three begins, Mark starts ninth grade, his final year of elementary school.

Airing on Thursday nights earlier this year, the third season of Son of a Critch averaged a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 304,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s up by 5% in the demo and up by 8% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

In season four, Mark begins high school on the cusp of a new decade and finds himself once again at the bottom rung. From the relentless pursuit of his creative dreams to his burgeoning romance with Fox, viewers will see Mark navigate a quickly growing world filled with new promise, potential, and love. In this new era of video dance parties, political shifts, and digital transformation, Mark won’t be alone in his chase for something greater: his inner circle of family and close friends also finds itself caught up in the winds of change.

“We’re thrilled to roll into the 90s with Mark as he finds his way in high school and are looking forward to sharing this exciting new season with audiences,” say creators, showrunners, and executive producers Mark Critch and Tim McAuliffe. The 13 new episodes are expected to debut on The CW in 2025.

According to Critch, guests on the set have included Newfoundland and Labrador musical and comedy group Buddy Wasisname and the Other Fellers and Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

