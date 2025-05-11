Best Medicine: FOX Orders Medical Comedy Based on Doc Martin and Starring Josh Charles

Best Medicine is headed to FOX. The network has ordered a new medical comedy series inspired by the UK series Doc Martin. Josh Charles will star in the FOX adaptation, which will premiere next season.

FOX revealed more about the series in a press release.

“FOX Entertainment has ordered the charmingly complicated one-hour comedy Best Medicine, based on the critically acclaimed and beloved global hit Doc Martin, it was announced today by Michael Thorn, President of FOX Television Network. Multiple Emmy Award-nominee Josh Charles (The Good Wife, Sports Night) will star in the lead role as the peculiar and brilliant Doctor Martin Best.

Wholly owned by FOX Entertainment, the series comes from executive producers Ben Silverman (The Office, U.S.), Rodney Ferrell (Stick), Howard T. Owens (Stick) Liz Tuccillo (Sex and the City), Mark Crowdy (Doc Martin) and Philippa Braithwaite (Doc Martin), and is set to debut in the 2025-2026 season. Based on All3Media International’s successful format Doc Martin, which was produced originally in the UK by Buffalo Pictures in association with Homerun Film Productions, and brought to American audiences by Propagate Content.

“The story of Doc Martin has resonated worldwide with its humanity, originality, and humor, and with Best Medicine coming to FOX, that eccentricity gets a smalltown America spin, complete with idyllic charm and absurdity,” said Thorn. “Liz, Mark, Philippa, Ben, and Rodney have done a terrific job adapting this signature character for the Fox audience, especially in casting the terrifically talented Josh Charles as our lead.”

Propagate Content’s Ben Silverman said, “The entire Propagate team is thrilled to be working with Fox Entertainment on this extraordinary adaptation by Liz Tuccillo of the global hit Doc Martin. Josh Charles is the perfect lead for this brilliantly character-driven comedic procedural. Best Medicine is a world we’ll all want to be part of.”

The series centers on Martin Best, a brilliant surgeon who abruptly leaves his illustrious career in Boston to become the general practitioner in a quaint East Coast fishing village where he spent summers as a child. Unfortunately, Martin’s blunt and borderline rude bedside manner rubs the quirky, needy locals the wrong way, and he quickly alienates the town, even though he’s all they’ve got. Although Martin can expertly address any medical ailment or mystery in this idiosyncratic town, he’s really just desperate to be left the hell alone. Instead, he keeps getting dragged right smack into the middle of their personal chaos, feuds and fantasies. What the locals don’t know is that Martin’s terse demeanor masks a debilitating new phobia and deep-seated psychological issues that prevent him from experiencing true intimacy with anyone. But tenacity is the creed of everyone in their small village, and the people who live there may be exactly what the doctor ordered.”