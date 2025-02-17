Grimsburg: Season Two Ratings + Viewer Votes

Now that Disney owns The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, and Family Guy, FOX has been working hard to establish their own animated comedy series. Grimsburg was the network’s lowest-rated scripted series in the demo last season, but FOX had already ordered a second season. Will the ratings improve this time around? Will Grimsburg be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

An animated comedy series, the Grimsburg TV show stars Jon Hamm, Erinn Hayes, Rachel Dratch, Alan Turdyk, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Greg Chun. The story revolves around brilliant, eccentric (and burned out) Detective Marvin Flute (Hamm). He may be the greatest sleuth ever to catch a cannibal clown or correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire, but there’s one mystery he still can’t crack — himself. To do that, he must return to his hometown of Grimsburg after a nervous breakdown. It’s a community where everyone has a secret (or three). He must work to redeem himself in the eyes of his boss, Chief Patsy (McClendon-Covey), his ferocious ex-wife, news anchor Harmony Flute (Hayes), and his lovably unstable son, Stan (Dratch). There’s also Dr. Pentos (Tudyk), a Hannibal Lecter-like figure, complete with orange jumpsuit.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of Grimsburg on FOX averaged a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 605,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of February 17, 2025, Grimsburg has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

