Holmes Family Effect: FOX Picks Up Inspirational Mike Holmes TV Series

Mike Holmes is returning to FOX. The beloved contractor and TV host, along with his adult kids Sherry and Michael, will star in a new series called Holmes Family Effect. The four-part series originates in Canada and will air on FOX in the United States as part of the current 2020-21 broadcast season.

The inspirational series follows the Holmes family members as they surprise unsuspecting community leaders, transform their worlds, and make a positive impact on their lives.

Seen in numerous renovation series in Canada, Holmes previously hosted the Home Free TV show on FOX in 2015. That series lasted for two seasons and 18 episodes before being cancelled.

Here’s the announcement about Holmes Family Effect coming to FOX:

FOX Acquires CTV Original Series HOLMES FAMILY EFFECT in Deal with Bell Media – Iconic contractor and TV Personality Mike Holmes returns to U.S. primetime on FOX – TORONTO (December 14, 2020) – Bell Media announced today it has completed a deal with FOX for their acquisition of the new CTV Original series HOLMES FAMILY EFFECT. The deal delivers the program to FOX in time to join the network’s 2020/21 midseason schedule. The four-part series, which has completed production, makes its broadcast premiere in Canada on CTV in early 2021. Today’s announcement represents the latest in a series of distribution deals between Bell Media and FOX Entertainment, including CTV’s acquisition of hit franchise THE MASKED SINGER and upcoming all-new celebrity competition series THE MASKED DANCER. The inspirational HOLMES FAMILY EFFECT follows TV icon and professional contractor Mike Holmes, his daughter Sherry, and son Michael in their most heart-warming and moving series yet. Each episode follows the family as they surprise unsuspecting community leaders, transform their worlds, and ultimately make a positive impact on their lives. “We are thrilled to expand our partnership with the team at FOX Entertainment with a perfect home for HOLMES FAMILY EFFECT on FOX and its platforms,” said Mike Cosentino, President, Content and Programming, Bell Media. “With a U.S. deal now established, we are focused on distributing the series to the rest of the world.” “FOX audiences have a long-established trust with Mike Holmes and his family, and we look forward to introducing this new series to our viewers,” said Dan Harrison, Executive Vice President, Program Planning & Content Strategy, of FOX Entertainment. “HOLMES FAMILY EFFECT is sure to resonate with our audience, and it’s great to partner with Bell Media to bring this series to U.S. viewers.” “I am absolutely thrilled about bringing Holmes Family Effect to FOX,” said Mike Holmes. “This was a very special series to film, and I am excited that it will be brought to U.S. audiences as well.” From 2015 to 2016, Holmes co-hosted FOX’s reality-competition series HOME FREE. HOLMES FAMILY EFFECT is a CTV Original series produced by Make It Right(R) Productions in association with CTV. Mike Holmes is Executive Producer, Grant Greschuk is Series Producer, and Paul McConvey is Supervising Producer. For Bell Media, Tina Apostolopoulos is Production Executive; Robin Johnston is Director, Original Programming, Factual and Reality; Corrie Coe is Senior Vice-President, Original Programming. Pat DiVittorio is Vice-President, Programming, CTV and Specialty. Mike Cosentino is President, Content and Programming, Bell Media. Randy Lennox is President, Bell Media. Worldwide distribution for HOLMES FAMILY EFFECT is handled by Bell Media Distribution. Social Media links @BellMediaPR @CTV_PR @TheLede_ca @CTV @Make_It_Right @TheSherryHolmes @Mike_Holmesjr Facebook.com/bellmediainc Facebook.com/CTV Facebook.com/make.it.right.mike Facebook.com/sherryholmes Facebook.com/MikeHolmesJunior @BellMediaPR @CTV_PR @TheLede_ca @CTV @Make_It_Right @SherryHolmes @MikeHolmesjr About Mike Holmes

