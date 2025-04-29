Diarra from Detroit: Season Two Renewal Set for BET+ Dramedy Series

Diarra from Detroit will return for a second season. BET+ has renewed the Diarra Kilpatrick dramedy after season one performed well with viewers and critics.

Kilpatrick, Bryan Terrell Clark, DomiNque Perry, and Jon Chaffin star in the series, which follows a schoolteacher as she investigates a decades-old mystery.

BET+ revealed more about the renewal in a press release.

“BET+ and BET Studios announced the season two greenlight of “DIARRA FROM DETROIT,” the critically acclaimed dramedy from creator, executive producer, writer, and star Diarra Kilpatrick. Bryan Terrell Clark, DomiNque Perry, and Jon Chaffin are confirmed to return as series regulars in the upcoming season, continuing their dynamic roles alongside Kilpatrick.

“Following a breakout first season that quickly became a favorite among both fans and critics, BET Studios is excited to bring DIARRA FROM DETROIT back to BET+ for season two,” said Aisha Summers Burke, Executive Vice-President, and General Manager, BET Studios. “Diarra’s voice is bold, original, and unapologetically real – exactly the kind of storytelling that resonates deeply with our audience. This next chapter raises the stakes while keeping the same sharp wit and heart that made the series a standout.”

“DIARRA FROM DETROIT” quickly captivated audiences and critics alike with its genre-blending storytelling, razor-sharp wit, and standout performances. The series was named one of the Best TV Shows of 2024 by Deadline, Rolling Stone, and Variety, and has held a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score since its March 2024 premiere. Rolling Stone hailed it “one hell of an entertaining cross-hybrid series” and “among the year’s most pleasant TV surprises,” Variety called it “refreshing, captivating, and unapologetically Black,” and The Hollywood Reporter praised it as “a sparkling showcase for creator-star Diarra Kilpatrick.”

The accolades have continued into 2025, with the series earning two Film Independent Spirit Awards nominations and nominations from the NAACP Image Awards and GLAAD Media Awards. Kilpatrick was also honored with a Gracie Award for Actress in a Breakthrough Role (Drama). During its linear run on BET in early 2025, the show solidified its hit status, ranking as the No. 1 new series on cable among Black viewers year-to-date and topping key demos including Black adults 18-49, 25-54, and total Black viewers 2+.* Among all scripted cable series, it currently ranks second overall with Black audiences 18-49 & 25-54, just behind BET long-running hit Tyler Perry’s Sistas.*

“We’re excited to be back and grateful for the opportunity to take viewers on another very wild, very Detroit adventure,” said Diarra Kilpatrick.

“It has been incredible watching fans and critics embrace this show in the way that they have and we’re so excited to be back for more,” said Kenya Barris, executive producer. “Last season proved just how wildly talented Diarra Kilpatrick is and I, for one, can’t wait for everyone to see what her and the team have in store this time around.”

Season one followed a divorcing schoolteacher who refuses to believe she’s been ghosted by her rebound Tinder date. Her determined search leads her into a decades-old mystery rooted in the Detroit underworld. As the case deepens, she enlists the help of her coworkers, friends, and lovers – forming an unlikely crew navigating danger and secrets.

Produced by BET Studios and Khalabo Ink Society, “DIARRA FROM DETROIT” is executive produced by Diarra Kilpatrick, Kenya Barris, and Miles Orion Feldsott.

Production for the new season and a premiere will be announced at a later date.”