The Family Business: Season Five Trailer and Premiere Date Set BET+ Drama Series

The Family Business is returning soon with its fifth season. The first two episodes premiere on July 4 with new episodes airing weekly through August 29.

Ernie Hudson, Valarie Pettiford, Darrin DeWitt Henson, Javicia Leslie, Sean Ringgold, Tami Roman, Miguel A. Nunez, Arrington Foster, KJ Smith, Dylan Weber, Yadi Valerio, and Emilio Rivera star in the series, which follows the Duncan family – a family living a dangerous double life.

Deadline revealed the following about the BET+ drama:

“The series follows the Duncans, whose family ties that bind them have reached the breaking point as they face secrets from the past that threaten everything they’ve built. But this time, their enemies are coming from the inside of the family, and they have no one to blame but themselves. Season 5 returns to a civil war between LC Duncan (Hudson) and clan and their biggest enemy to date—one of his own sons.”

The trailer for season five of the series is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this BET+ drama? Do you plan to watch season five?