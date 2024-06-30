Chicago Med: Season 10; Dominic Rains Leaving NBC Medical Drama Series

Chicago Med will be less one of its surgeons when it returns to NBC for season 10 in the fall. Dominic Rains is leaving the series, per Deadline. He has played Dr. Crockett Marcel since season five.

His exit might not be a surprise. At the end of season nine, he lost a patient tragically when a transplant for a child fell through. He later found out that when the child eventually died, his father committed suicide, and he asked for time off from the hospital. It looks like he will not return at all.

Oliver Platt, S. Epatha Merkerson, Marlyne Barrett, Steven Weber, and Jessy Schram star in the NBC series, which follows the staff of Chicago’s state-of-the-art trauma center, Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

Chicago Med will return to NBC in the fall with season 10.

What do you think? Are you surprised by the exit of Rains from Chicago Med?