Chicago PD: Season 11; Cast Member Leaving NBC Series After Eight Seasons

Chicago PD is losing another member of its cast. Tracy Spiridakos will be leaving the NBC police drama during its upcoming 11th season, per Variety. In the series, she plays Detective Hailey Upton-Halstead, a member of the CPD Intelligence Unit.

Spiridakos joined the series in a recurring role at the end of season four before being upped to series regular for season five. During her time on the series, the character married Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer). However, her character has hit some hard times following Soffer’s exit from the series. It is unknown if viewers will see Soffer return ahead of Spiridakos’ exit.

Jason Beghe, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Amy Morton, and Benjamin Levy Aguilar star in the NBC drama, which follows the Intelligence Unit of the Chicago Police Department.

It is unknown when Chicago PD will return to NBC. The recent strikes in the industry have delayed the series’ return, but a shortened 11th season is expected to air before the 2023-24 broadcast season concludes.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Chicago PD? Are you surprised by the Spiridakos’ upcoming exit from the series?