Real Husbands of Hollywood: BET+ Sets Return Date for Reality Series Parody

Real Husbands of Hollywood has a return date on BET+. Starring Kevin Hart, Boris Kodjoe, Duane Martin, JB Smoove, Nelly, Nick Cannon, Robin Thicke, Cynthia McWilliams, and Jackie Long as fictional versions of themselves, the revival of the reality series parody arrives in February. The original show aired on BET for five seasons, between 2013 and 2016.

BET+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Step aside Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day, the biggest thing to happen in February will be the return of our favorite famous(ish) husbands on February 10, 2022 and only on BET+. After almost six years, the crew is giving the climb to fame, fortune and virality one last go. The six-part limited series, titled Real Husbands of Hollywood – More Kevin, More Problems, sees the return of original cast members Kevin Hart, Boris Kodjoe, Duane Martin, JB Smoove, Nelly, Nick Cannon, Robin Thicke, Cynthia McWilliams and Jackie Long along with newcomers Michele Weaver and Angela Rye and a slew of surprising celebrity guest stars, aka Kevin’s “friends.” The limited series is produced by HartBeat Productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment and executive produced by Kevin Hart, Jesse Collins, Ralph R. Farquhar, Stan Lathan, Bryan Smiley, Mike Stein, Andy Horne, Dionne Harmon and Dave Becky. Wayne Stamps is an executive producer and showrunner. Chris Spencer is an executive producer and writer. Carl Craig is a producer. Johnny Mack and Buddy Lewis are writers and producers with Robin Henry and Amberia Allen newly joining the writing team. The series was directed by Chris Robinson, Ali Leroi and Leslie Small. Stein oversaw the project for Hartbeat Productions while Horne and Harmon oversaw the project for Jesse Collins Entertainment. Real Husbands of Hollywood was created by Kevin Hart, Chris Spencer and Ralph R. Farquhar in 2012, after originating as a sketch on the BET Awards. The series first premiered on BET in 2013 and ran for five seasons ending in 2016. The series follows the daily lives of Kevin and other celebrities, each playing a fictionalized version of themselves, as they venture through their surreal life in Hollywood.”

