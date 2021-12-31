Fast Foodies: Season Two of Cooking Competition Series Coming to truTV in January

Fast Foodies returns to truTV in January, and the cable channel has released a preview for season two of the cooking competition series. Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Nikki Glaser, Reggie Watts, Chris Jericho, Natasha Leggero, Bobby Moynihan, Baron Davis, and others will appear in the 12 episode season.

truTV revealed more about the return of the Fast Foodies series in a press release.

“truTV is cooking up savory guilty pleasure eats for the second season of the hit cooking reality series, Fast Foodies, returning on Thursday, January 27, 2022. The 12-episode season brings a raucous slew of fresh celebrity guests with fast food cravings, including Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family) Nikki Glaser (FBOY ISLAND), Reggie Watts (The Late Late Show with James Corden), Chris Jericho (AEW), Natasha Leggero (The Honeymoon Stand Up Special), Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live), Baron Davis and more. In Fast Foodies, Top Chef winners Kristen Kish, Jeremy Ford and Iron Chef winner Justin Sutherland compete to perfectly recreate and then skillfully reimagine a celebrity guest’s favorite fast-food dish. These culinary masters come prepared to showcase their love of pop culture, fast-food legends and their expert skills to win the “Chompionship Trophy.”

Check out a preview for Fast Foodies season two below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of the Fast Foodies series on truTV? Did you watch the first season?