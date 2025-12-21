NCIS: Tony & Ziva: Cancelled on Paramount+; No Season Two for Spin-Off Series (Reactions)

NCIS: Tony & Ziva will not be returning for a second season. Paramount+ has canceled the spin-off series just two months after its first season ended.

Cote de Pablo, Michael Weatherly, Isla Gie, Amita Suman, Maximilian Osinski, Nassima Benchicou, Julian Ovenden, Terence Maynard, Lara Rossi, and James D’Arcy star in the series, which follows the couple as they raise their daughter.

Weatherly and de Pablo shared the following statement about the show’s cancellation, according to Deadline:

“We feel incredibly lucky to have had the chance to play these characters once again and to tell the next chapter of Tony and Ziva’s story. Our deepest thanks go to our extraordinary cast, crew, writers, directors, and producers, and to our partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+ who helped make this dream a reality. But most of all, we want to thank the fans around the world who joined us on this adventure and finally got to see Tony and Ziva find their happily ever after.”

What do you think? Did you enjoy this NCIS spin-off series? Did you want to see a second season?