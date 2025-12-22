Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches: Season Three; AMC Series Adds to Cast as Showrunner Teases What’s Ahead

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches will return to AMC in 2026 with its third season, and there is a new face joining the cast. According to TVLine, Omar Maskati will be a series regular in season three.

He is joining Alexandra Daddario, Harry Hamlin, Tongayi Chirisa, Ben Feldman, Alyssa Jirrels, and Betsey Brandt in the AMC series, which follows neurosurgeon Dr. Rowan Fielding (Daddario) as she discovers she is from a line of witches. The third season moves the action to Salem, Massachusetts.

The season two finale sets up a battle between Rowan and Julien for season three. Showrunner Esta Spalding teased the following about Mayfair Witches at the end of season two:

“She’s not going to back down from a battle with him, and they really are mirrors a little bit. She’s not corrupted like Julien, and she hasn’t done the terrible things he’s done, but she does have the same kind of desire for power that he has.”

The premiere date for season three will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this AMC series? Do you plan to watch season three?