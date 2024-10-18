Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches: Season Two Premiere Date and Photos Released by AMC

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches has a return date. Season two of the supernatural drama series will premiere in January. AMC announced the release date along with several first-look photos.

Alexandra Daddario, Harry Hamlin, Tongayi Chirisa, Ben Feldman, and Alyssa Jirrels star in the Mayfair Witches series based on Anne Rice’s trilogy of novels. The series follows neurosurgeon Dr. Rowan Fielding (Daddario) after she discovers she is from a long line of witches.

AMC revealed the following about season two:

Based on Anne Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches, season two of Mayfair Witches continues the journey of Rowan Mayfair (Alexandra Daddario) after she has unwittingly given birth to the demon Lasher (Jack Huston). She is determined to understand what he has become – human or monster? – and to use him to fulfill her purpose as a healer, but when tragedy strikes, she must put aside her own desires and fight to protect her family.”

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches season two debuts on January 5th. More photos and a preview for season two are below.

They say family is thicker than blood. But not always. An all-new season of #MayfairWitches premieres January 5 on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/d4Rcpb8IhR — Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches (@MayfairAMC) October 17, 2024

What do you think? Are you looking forward to seeing more of this AMC series? Will you be tuning in for season two?