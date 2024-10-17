For All Mankind: Season Five; New and Returning Series Regulars Revealed for Apple TV+ Series

Some new faces will be joining For All Mankind for season five. According to Deadline, Sean Kaufman, Ruby Cruz, and Ines Asserson will join the series as regular cast members, in addition to the recently announced Mireille Enos and Costa Ronin. Apple TV+ renewed the series for a fifth season in April.

Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Shantel Vansanten, Wrenn Schmidt, Sarah Jones, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, and Coral Pena star in the Apple TV+ series, which shows an alternate history of the space race.

Season five is set in 2003, with the focus of the space program changing to how to mine valuable materials from the asteroids in space.

The following was revealed about the roles the new arrivals will play:

Kaufman will play Alex Poletov Baldwin, son of Kelly Baldwin (Wu) and Ed’s (Kinnaman) grandson. Cruz will portray Lily Dale, the youngest daughter of Miles and Amanda Dale (played by Kebbell and Shannon Lucio). Asserson will play A.J. Jarrett, a US Marine training for a space mission.

‘For All Mankind’ Adds Sean Kaufman, Ruby Cruz & Ines Asserson To Season 5 Cast https://t.co/WGk2T1Lznc — Deadline (@DEADLINE) October 16, 2024

The premiere date for season five of For All Mankind will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Apple TV+ series? Do you plan to watch season five when it debuts?