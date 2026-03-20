The Bachelorette: Season 22 Cancelled by ABC Due to Domestic Abuse Controversy

The Bachelorette will not be returning to ABC on Sunday night after all. ABC has pulled the upcoming season of the dating reality series after allegations of domestic abuse involving Taylor Frankie Paul surfaced earlier this month. All mention of the season was removed from the ABC press site within hours of the news breaking.

The allegations are now under investigation, and a new video released on Thursday led ABC and Disney to pull the plug on the season. According to Deadline, Disney released the following statement:

“In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family.”

Production on season five of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has also been halted due to the allegations and investigation.

Paul also released her own statement about the cancellation of her season of The Bachelorette. According to EW, she said:

“Taylor is very grateful for ABC’s support as she prioritizes her family’s safety and security. After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm. There are too many women who are suffering in silence as they survive aggressive, jealous ex-partners who refuse to let them move on with their lives. Taylor has remained silent out of fear of further abuse, retaliation and public shaming. She is currently exploring all of her options, seeking support, and preparing to own and share her story.”

The Bachelorette did not air last year after ABC paused the series for a year. This was set to be its return. The series will likely return with its 22nd season at a later date.

What do you think? Did you plan to watch this new season of The Bachelorette? Are you shocked by ABC pulling the season before its premiere this weekend?