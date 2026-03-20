The Terror: Season Three; AMC+ Unveils Premiere Date and First Photos for Horror Anthology Series

The Terror has its return date set. The horror anthology series will return for its third season, subtitled The Devil in Silver, in May on AMC+. The series will air on AMC at a later date.

Dan Stevens, Judith Light, CCH Pounder, and Aasif Mandvi star in season three of the series, which will follow a man who is put in a mental institution against his will.

AMC shared the following about the series’ return:

“AMC+ and Shudder will premiere The Terror: Devil in Silver, a new installment of the acclaimed horror anthology The Terror, on Thursday, May 7, with new episodes rolling out weekly. The six-episode limited series is executive produced by Ridley Scott, writers and showrunners Chris Cantwell (Halt and Catch Fire) and Victor LaValle (The Changeling), author of the celebrated novel on which the season is based, and Emmy® nominee Karyn Kusama (Yellowjackets), who directs the first two episodes. The new installment will also air on AMC later this year.

Dan Stevens (Abigail, Downton Abbey), who also serves as executive producer, stars as Pepper – a working-class moving man who, through a combination of bad luck and a bad temper, finds himself wrongfully committed to New Hyde Psychiatric Hospital – an institution filled with those society would rather forget. There, he must contend with patients working against him, doctors harboring grim secrets, and perhaps even the Devil himself. As Pepper navigates a hellscape where nothing is as it seems, he finds that the only path to freedom is to face the entity which thrives on the suffering within New Hyde’s walls – but doing so may prove that the worst demons of all live inside him.

In addition to Stevens, the series stars Judith Light (Before, Out of My Mind), CCH Pounder (Rustin, NCIS: New Orleans), Aasif Mandvi (Evil, This Way Up), John Benjamin Hickey (The Big C, Lilly), Stephen Root (Barry, Heads of State), Michael Aronov (The Americans, Operation Finale), Marin Ireland (Sneaky Pete, Glass Chin), Chinaza Uche (Silo, A Good Person), Hampton Fluker (Shades of Blue, Instant Family), b (WeCrashed, You), Hayward Leach (Tom Swift, Love Life), and Philip Ettinger (First Reformed, I Know This Much Is True).

“Working shoulder to shoulder with Victor LaValle to bring his masterful novel to the screen has been an incredible experience, as his story is, yes—packed with death and horror—but also brimming with beauty and the flickering-yet-unassailable light of our fragile humanity,” said Cantwell. “Our writing team expanded and enriched Victor’s pulse-pounding and profound themes, Karyn Kusama brought a brilliant cinematic eye to this very real, very frightening world and we did it all under the accomplished, hallowed banner of Scott Free with a top tier crew. It was a pleasure to return to my inveterate partnership with AMC, a place where above all, characters and drama grip you tight and don’t let go. The Terror: Devil in Silver is no different, as this cast—helmed with grace and strength by Dan Stevens—imbues every one of our characters with dimension, empathy, and soul. You will love these people who very much come from your world. You will grieve with them, cheer for them, laugh with them, and of course fear for their very lives.”

“The Terror: Devil in Silver represents everything we love about this anthology – a compelling real-life setting with a veil of supernatural dread, dynamic characters brought to life through powerhouse performances, and a suspenseful, emotionally gripping story that stays with you long after the credits roll,” said Courtney Thomasma, AMC Networks’ Executive Vice President of Linear and Streaming Products. “We’re thrilled to co-premiere this new chapter on both AMC+ and the leading horror streamer Shudder, as we bring the series to both premium drama viewers and a passionate horror fanbase. Debuting on the heels of Shudder’s annual Halfway to Halloween programming event serves as a perfect celebration of this kind of elevated genre storytelling.”

The Terror: Devil in Silver is executive produced by Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker and Clayton Krueger for Scott Free Productions, Alexandra Milchan for Emjag Productions, Guymon Casady (Entertainment 360), and Brooke Kennedy, alongside series showrunners Cantwell and LaValle, director Kusama, and star Stevens.

Previous seasons of The Terror focused on a British naval expedition stuck in the ice while searching for the Northwest Passage and haunting events in a Japanese internment camp during World War II. The original series became one of AMC+’s most watched library titles following its addition to the service in 2023. Both seasons are currently streaming on AMC+ and Shudder.”