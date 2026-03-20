Neighbors: Season Two; HBO Renews Late-Night Series

Neighbors will return to share more stories about the issues they face daily. HBO has renewed the late-night series created by Harrison Fishman and Dylan Redford just as it concludes its first season.

HBO shared the following about the series’ renewal:

“This explosive series explores the chaotic and complicated disputes of neighbors… and the extreme lengths they’ll go to defend what’s theirs. The HBO and A24 late-night series, which debuted February 13, examines stories of absurd, outrageous, and dramatic real-life residential conflicts from a wide range of larger-than-life characters across the United States, opening a verité portal into the lives of contemporary Americans. Each episode introduces a new set of neighbors in the heat of their grievances, uncovering spirited disputes about property lines, animal ownership, and even a yellow Speedo. Directors and emerging talents Harrison Fishman and Dylan Redford filmed for over two years, traveling across the country and fully immersing themselves in these neighbors’ lives to capture an unfiltered and intimate portrait of everyday people and document the fundamentally American pursuits of life, liberty, and property.”

Creators Dylan Redford and Harrison Fishman said the following about the renewal:

“We’re incredibly grateful for the opportunity to work with the amazing teams at HBO, A24, Central, Gummy Films, and Genma Pictures on another season of NEIGHBORS. They placed so much trust in us and gave us the freedom to create the show we always envisioned. Thank you to all the incredible neighbors who bravely shared their stories and welcomed us into their lives to make the first season possible. We can’t wait to get back out in the field and introduce audiences to the NEIGHBORS they never knew they had.”

The premiere date for season three will be announced later.

What do you think? Did you watch this HBO series? Are you glad it has been renewed?