Tamron Hall: Season Eight Renewal Set for Daytime Talk Show

Tamron Hall is remaining on the daytime lineup. The syndicated talk show has been renewed for an eighth season.

According to Variety, Hall said the following about her show’s renewal:

“My vision of where we’re going usually comes to me in the middle of night, and all of these changes were happening. And I said, ‘Let’s Keep Talking.’ Season 8. That’s our thing. I called our team and I said, ‘Let’s Keep Talking.’ The landscape is always going to change. Some of Conan’s jokes at the Oscars where he talked about us watching our phones to consume movies and all of these AI jokes, they landed partly because the industry is fearful of these changes. So it’s not unique to daytime. I think there are obviously some big headlines. But in truth, everywhere you go, people are having the same conversation. ‘Will I keep working? Will I continue to be able to do what I love?’ That’s not unique to daytime TV. I think what we are seeing is a reflection of a larger conversation. So that’s why our theme is ‘Let’s Keep Talking,’ whether it’s on daytime TV, whether it’s in a podcast, whatever version of this. I think that will never go out of style.”

This news comes when several other daytime talk shows have been cancelled or have announced their end. Tamron Hall premiered on ABC syndicated markets in 2019.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this daytime talk show? Are you glad it has been renewed for an eighth season?