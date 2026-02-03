The Kelly Clarkson Show: Syndicated Series Ending with Season Seven in Fall 2026

The Kelly Clarkson Show is coming to an end. Clarkson announced that her daytime talk show will end with its current seventh season.

It was revealed that the syndicated series will air new episodes through Fall 2026. The New York Post reported that with Clarkson releasing a new album and her upcoming Las Vegas residency, it might be time for a new chapter in her life, with former Today host Hoda Kotb on the list to come in for a new talk show.

NBCUniversal revealed the following about ending the syndicated series:

““The Kelly Clarkson Show” will conclude after seven successful seasons. Following a celebrated run, Kelly Clarkson made the personal decision to step away from hosting a talk show after this season.

Production on season seven will continue as planned with Clarkson hosting. In addition, a few special guest hosts will be announced. Season seven episodes will air through Fall 2026. The announcement was shared today with the show’s staff and crew.

“I have been extremely fortunate to work with such an outstanding group of people at ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,’ both in Los Angeles and New York,” Clarkson said. “There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons. I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner. Because of all of that, this was not an easy decision, but this season will be my last hosting ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show.’ Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives. This isn’t goodbye. I’ll still be making music, playing shows here and there and you may catch me on “The Voice” from time to time … you never know where I might show up next. But for now, I want to thank y’all so much for allowing our show to be a part of your lives, and for believing in us and hanging with us for seven incredible years.”

“‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ has been an extraordinary collaboration,” said Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President, Syndication Studios. “I’m grateful to Kelly for bringing her talent and energy to this. Her warmth, quick sense of humor and connection with people created a show that made fans feel seen, heard and a little bit better about their day. We couldn’t have achieved the show’s success without our exceptional showrunner/EP Alex Duda, whose vision, leadership and unwavering commitment across all seven seasons have guided us through unprecedented times and a cross-country move. Together with producers, staff and crew, they created a legacy to be proud of.”

Valari Staab, Chairman of NBCUniversal Local, said, “‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ has been a valued part of our NBC-owned stations’ lineup for seven seasons, always delivering an entertaining and engaging show for our daytime audiences,” Staab said. “We thank Kelly and the production team for the wonderful, high-quality show they’ve produced consistently since 2019, and look forward to the remainder of this season as they complete their successful run.”

The Daytime Emmy-winning syndicated series redefined the talk show genre by bringing celebrities and everyday heroes together on the same stage to celebrate hope and harness the power of music, meaningful conversation and stories that spotlight the best of humanity. The Kellyoke segment has become a signature cultural touchstone, often sparking what fans and media call “The Kelly Clarkson Effect,” where Kelly and her band reimagine songs in ways that resonate deeply with audiences and earn praise from the original artists themselves.

Since its debut in 2019, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” has consistently held a top spot in daytime, captivating a multi-generational audience across broadcast and digital platforms. Its digital footprint continues to expand in season seven, surpassing 2 billion annual views across Facebook, Instagram and TikTok for the third consecutive year, while adding 6.5 million new social followers, underscoring its unmatched reach and cultural influence.

The show received widespread industry recognition for its excellence across talk programming, writing, production, technical achievement and original storytelling on digital. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” won 24 Daytime Emmy Awards, including four consecutive wins for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series and four consecutive wins for Outstanding Talk Show Host. The show also earned major wins from the People’s Choice Awards, Gracie Awards, Webby Awards and the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards and numerous nominations from Critics’ Choice Awards, MTV Movie & TV Awards, GLAAD Media Awards and the Writers Guild of America Awards.

“Songs & Stories” episodes on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” have featured an impressive lineup of artists, including Alanis Morissette, Babyface, Miranda Lambert and P!NK, each bringing candid conversations and unforgettable musical moments that blend iconic hits, personal storytelling, and powerful performances at the heart of the series. An NBC primetime spin-off of the long-running hour-long “Songs & Stories” segments featured the Jonas Brothers, Gloria Estefan, Teddy Swims and Lizzo. They proved highly successful, cementing themselves as standout Summer 2025 programming, driven by the exceptional work of Clarkson, her band and the show’s Daytime Emmy-winning producing and production team.

From its beginnings in Los Angeles to its current home in New York, the show created a coast-to-coast opportunity for fans to experience, in person, surprises, live music, connection and meet people whose stories inspire meaningful change.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” is produced by Universal Television and distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios. It airs in over 200 markets across the country. Alex Duda is executive producer and showrunner.”