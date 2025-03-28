Hot Bench: Season 12 of Syndicated Court Series to Feature New Judge and Bailiff

Hot Bench has found its new judge for the 12th season. According to Deadline, Daniel Mentzer will replace Judge Michael Corriero, who announced his departure in January.

The series will also have a new bailiff. Gina Findley will take over after Sonia Montejano’s departure.

Yodit Tewolde and Rachel Juarez will remain with the court series. CBS Media Ventures renewed it for two seasons in April 2024.

The series, created by Judy Sheindlin, airs on CBS stations. Mentzer is Sheindlin’s son-in-law. Hot Bench executive producer David Theodosopoulos said the following about the addition of Mentzer:

“We are thrilled to welcome Judge Daniel Mentzer to the bench for Season 12. His expertise in criminal justice brings another dynamic perspective to our courtroom, perfectly complementing Judge Tewolde and Judge Juarez. I can’t wait for viewers to experience the fresh energy and compelling arguments he brings to the series they know and love.”

What do you think? Do you watch this daytime courtroom series? Will you continue to watch season 12 next fall?