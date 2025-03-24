Sherri: Season Four Renewal Announced for Syndicated Talk Show

Sherri has been renewed for another season. The syndicated talk show will return for its fourth season in the fall.

Sherri Shepherd hosts the series, which has become a hit on FOX television stations and other networks nationwide. According to Soap Opera Network, Shepherd said the following about the renewal:

“I don’t take it for granted that people welcome me into their homes daily. I work so hard to bring escapism to viewers’ lives through joy, laughter and inspiration, and I’m grateful that the audience has embraced what we do. I look forward to raising the bar and turning up the volume as we plan for our season four return.”

Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus also spoke about the renewal. They said the following:

“Sherri will continue to provide stations with the quality original first-run daily programming they need to succeed in daytime. Over the past three seasons, the show has proven its value to stations and advertisers, with Sherri Shepherd as the only single-host comedian on daytime TV able to deliver her audience a much-needed daily dose of laughs. We thank our great broadcast partners for continuing to make Sherri a foundational element of their lineups.”

What do you think? Do you watch Sherri? Will you continue to watch the daytime talk show next season?