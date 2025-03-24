Heartland: Season 18; UP Faith & Family Sets US Premiere Date for Canadian Drama

Heartland is finally heading to the US. UP Faith & Family announced an April premiere date for the Canadian drama’s 18th season. After its fifth episode, the season will have a four-week break.

Amber Marshall, Michelle Morgan, Shaun Johnston, Alisha Newton, Chris Potter, Kerry James, Gabriel Hogan, Aidan Moreno, Jessica Steen, Baye McPherson, Lucian-River Chauhan, Ava Ran, and Ruby & Emmanuella Spencer star in the family drama, which follows the Bartlett-Fleming family as they run the Heartland ranch.

Up Faith & Family revealed the following about the upcoming season:

“UP Faith & Family, the leading streaming service to watch uplifting movies and series all commercial free, will be the first place in the U.S. to premiere Heartland season 18, and the only place fans can stream it until early next year. Beginning Thursday, April 17, the service will add new episodes weekly with a four week break after episode five. “UP Faith & Family continues to be the exclusive home for new seasons of the beloved series Heartland,” said Hector Campos, senior vice president, content strategy and programming at UP Entertainment. “Season 18 promises to be one of the most captivating ones yet, featuring a blossoming relationship for one of Heartland’s most beloved characters. Viewers aren’t going to want to miss this heartfelt journey.” Heartland is the longest running one-hour drama in Canadian television history. The success of a family run ranch in the foothills of Alberta isn’t guaranteed even in the best of times, and when season 18 begins, Heartland’s future has never been more precarious. With new competition from a neighboring ranch, and a drought threatening the health of the herd, the only solution is for the Bartlett-Fleming family to buckle down and adapt like never before. Amy’s work with horses continues to be her focus, but when she unexpectedly finds her heart pulled in two different directions, she’ll be forced to make a difficult decision. Lou will be more involved than ever in the family cattle business, often putting her at odds with Jack and Tim. But when it matters most, the entire family will come together and prove that no adversity is too great when they’re united. It will take courage, resolve, and strength of character to overcome the challenges ahead. In other words, it’ll take true grit. Heartland is based on the bestselling series of books by Lauren Brooke. The executive producers are Michael Weinberg, Tom Cox, Jordy Randall, and Mark Haroun along with co-executive producer Dean Bennett. The series is produced by Jess Maldaner. The season’s writers are Mark Haroun, Ken Craw, Caitlin Fryers, Adam Hussein and Mika Collins. Season 18 directors include Dean Bennett, Ken Filewych, Chris Potter, Michelle Morgan, Melanie Scrofano and Cazhhmere Downey.”

What do you think? Do you watch this family drama? Are you excited to see season 18 starting next month?