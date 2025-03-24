Private Eyes West Coast: Jason Priestley and Cindy Sampson to Reprise Role in Spin-Off Series

Private Eyes is returning to the small screen. A spin-off of the popular Canadian series has been ordered. Private Eyes West Coast will feature the return of Jason Priestley and Cindy Sampson. The original Private Eyes aired between 2016 and 2021, with two seasons airing on ION in the US.

Global revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Summer on the west coast has never been hotter as viewers will find Matt Shade (Jason Priestley) and Angie Everett (Cindy Sampson) leading surprisingly different lives in Victoria, B.C. With a group of new friends, and fresh faces to help them, TV’s favourite PIs adapt to a whole new world of cases in this vibrant west coast spinoff of Private Eyes. “I am thrilled to be part of the Private Eyes West Coast spinoff, bringing Matt Shade back to the screen,” said Jason Priestley, series co-lead. “The Private Eyes series has been such a global success thanks to our incredible partners and talented teams at Corus, Lionsgate Canada and Piller/Segan, and I can’t wait for our audiences to see what surprises our new world has in store.” “This marks the first time Corus has greenlit a spinoff of one of our homegrown scripted series,” said Rachel Nelson, VP, Original Programming and Head of Corus Studios. “Private Eyes resonated so deeply with viewers at home and abroad, and alongside our valued production partners, we’re so excited to see Shade and Angie now on the beautiful coast of British Columbia.” “We’re delighted to reunite with Corus and Piller/Segan for Private Eyes West Coast and bring back the talented acting duo of Jason Priestley and Cindy Sampson,” said Jocelyn Hamilton, President, Television, Lionsgate Canada. “We can’t wait to reveal the surprises we have in store for audiences in this highly anticipated new series.”

Additional details for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Did you watch Private Eyes on ION? If it lands on US television screens, will you watch the new spin-off series?