The Twelve Dates of Christmas: Mae Whitman to Star in Hallmark’s New Scripted Drama Series

The Twelve Dates of Christmas is headed to Hallmark. The network has ordered the new limited series inspired by Jenny Bayliss’s novel, which has the same name.

Mae Whitman, Mary McDonnell, Jane Seymour, Julian Morris, Toby Sandeman, and Nathaniel Parker will star in the holiday series. It follows a woman set up for a holiday-themed matchmaking program who sees her life turned upside down by the return of her estranged mother.

According to Deadline, Samantha DiPippo, Senior Vice President, Programming Hallmark Media, said the following about the series:

“Erin and Davah’s brilliant adaptation of Jenni Bayliss’ beloved book not only transports viewers to the romantic English countryside but immerses them in the unique magic of the holiday season in London. The amazing cast we’ve assembled to bring to life these richly textured, relatable characters who experience a life-changing Christmas is the shining star on top of this tree.”

Production for the series has begun, and it will air on Hallmark and Hallmark+ later this year.

What do you think? Will you watch this limited series on Hallmark this holiday season?